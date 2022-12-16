General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $37.14 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.