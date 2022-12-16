Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $147.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $124.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $178.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.