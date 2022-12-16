Geometric Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Geometric Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,365 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Equius Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,441,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,922,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14.

