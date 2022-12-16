Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 597,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 278,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.1 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.