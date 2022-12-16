GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Up 10.3% in November

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

GitLab Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,081. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.98 and a beta of -0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 17,238 shares valued at $851,242. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 22.2% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 29.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 71.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

