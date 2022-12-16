Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in November

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the November 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Glass House Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Glass House Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS GLASF traded down 0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 3.84. Glass House Brands has a twelve month low of 1.95 and a twelve month high of 6.54.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

