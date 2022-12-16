Gleason Group Inc. Has $3.19 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $204.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.40 and a 200-day moving average of $206.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

