Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

