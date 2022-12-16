Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th

Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X Blockchain ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKCH opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Global X Blockchain ETF has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global X Blockchain ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000.

