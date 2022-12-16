Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $7.44 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
