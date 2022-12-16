Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $7.44 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $116,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.