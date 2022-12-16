GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in November

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GNNDY stock traded down $4.84 on Friday, reaching $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $193.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

