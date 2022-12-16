GoalVest Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $145.36 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $392.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

