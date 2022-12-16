GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 42,339 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,339 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,421 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BAC opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

