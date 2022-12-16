Goldfinch Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $272,026.92 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $17.92 million and $272,026.92 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00003253 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,925,380 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

