Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) is Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises 2.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.40% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,852. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

