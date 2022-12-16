Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.