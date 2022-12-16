Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after buying an additional 575,034 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $207.72 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.40 and a 200-day moving average of $206.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

