Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 164.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 23,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

QQQ stock opened at $276.89 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.10.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.