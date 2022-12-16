Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $316.24 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

