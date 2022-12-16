Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after buying an additional 4,993,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after buying an additional 1,462,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,492,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,880,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

