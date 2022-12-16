Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $463.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

