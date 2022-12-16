Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Cloudflare by 19.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 75.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,691 shares of company stock worth $16,941,902. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $145.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.04.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

