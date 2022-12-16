Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 571 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
