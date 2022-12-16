GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 38.0% in November

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the November 15th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Friday. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Internet and Entertainment, and Investment and Incubation segments. The company provides GREE, a social networking services (SNS) platform, and social games and diverse content closely linked with SNS, offering a variety of entertainment related elements centered on user-to-user communication; and develops and operates app games for smartphones under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands to app delivery platforms.

