GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 38.0% in November

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the November 15th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GREE Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Friday. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.
GREE Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GREE (GREZF)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.