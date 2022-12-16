Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Tops $6.36 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $914,144.63 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

