Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gruma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPAGF remained flat at $13.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. Gruma has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gruma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gruma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Gruma Company Profile

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

