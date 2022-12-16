Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Up 11.1% in November

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Grupo Carso Stock Performance

Grupo Carso stock remained flat at $8.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Grupo Carso has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Grupo Carso Company Profile

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

