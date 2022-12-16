Guild of Guardians Tops 24 Hour Volume of $297,299.73 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $19.35 million and approximately $297,299.73 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $905.33 or 0.05381412 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00491315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.32 or 0.29110387 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

