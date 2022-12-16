Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Sells 160,180 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,180 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up 3.0% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $102,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. 337,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,169,777. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

