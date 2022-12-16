Hall Laurie J Trustee Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

