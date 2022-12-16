Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $43,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

