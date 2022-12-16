Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 275 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.3% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

NYSE CL opened at $77.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

