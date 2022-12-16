Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.80

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.80 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 57.97 ($0.71). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.70), with a volume of 187,111 shares changing hands.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.37. The company has a market cap of £171.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

