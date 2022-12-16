Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

