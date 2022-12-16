HC Wainwright Lowers HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target to $5.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 786.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.