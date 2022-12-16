HC Wainwright Lowers HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target to $5.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance
HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
