H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $279,085.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $102,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Featured Articles

