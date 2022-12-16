Head to Head Analysis: Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) versus Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Icosavax has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Icosavax and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 1 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Icosavax currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.36%. Replimune Group has a consensus target price of $50.17, indicating a potential upside of 84.57%. Given Replimune Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Icosavax.

This table compares Icosavax and Replimune Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million 51.03 -$66.97 million ($2.18) -4.58 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$118.04 million ($2.74) -9.92

Icosavax has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icosavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Icosavax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax -1,326.23% -34.33% -32.34% Replimune Group N/A -35.72% -31.86%

Summary

Icosavax beats Replimune Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

(Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Replimune Group

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

