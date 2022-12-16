HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $75.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.43.

HQY opened at $61.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.42. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.39, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 42.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 26.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 360,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

