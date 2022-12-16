Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 2,547 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 1.5% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $368.28 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $229.04 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.36.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

