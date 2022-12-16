Heartland Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $287,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $697,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $2,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

