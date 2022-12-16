Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 33 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.
BlackRock Stock Down 1.9 %
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
