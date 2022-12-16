HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $172.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $182.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.57.

Shares of HEI opened at $153.04 on Monday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.84 and a 200 day moving average of $150.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth $216,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

