Helen Stephens Group LLC Boosts Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth $64,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sabre by 17.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Sabre stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

