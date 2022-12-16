Helen Stephens Group LLC Buys 138,137 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,137 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 290,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,074 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 286,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,839 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

