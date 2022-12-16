Helen Stephens Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Helen Stephens Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

