Helen Stephens Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4,514.0% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 350,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after buying an additional 343,334 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,728,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,893,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,312,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

