Helen Stephens Group LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,804 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,926,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,806,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,457,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 837.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 653,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,991,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.