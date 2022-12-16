Helen Stephens Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.7% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $163,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

