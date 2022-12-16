Helen Stephens Group LLC Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Helen Stephens Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Stephens lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $239.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

