Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 175 ($2.15) in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Helios Towers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTWSF opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Helios Towers has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.30.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

